MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The bodies of two missing fishermen have been recovered in Mobile Bay.
Investigators said 20-year-old Ti’ran Edwin and 37-year-old Anthony Terrell disappeared Wednesday night during a fishing trip.
Their bodies were found Thursday evening.
Marine Patrol Troopers said they received a call around 9 p.m. about a boat circling with no one aboard. Officials said a third fisherman who was on the boat, Dedric Clinton, was rescued from the water Wednesday night by a good Samaritan in the area.
FOX10 News was told Clinton informed the Edwin and Terrell families that a pulley broke on the wheel, causing them to be thrown from the boat. We're told Clinton swam towards the shore, and the other two went back toward the boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.