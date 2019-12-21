MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say they've found a body believed to be missing Mobile man, Tracie Dennis, behind the home where he was last seen.
Police had been conducting a murder investigation at the home since Friday.
Prior to finding the body in a 'relatively deep' grave in the home's backyard Saturday, MPD arrested two men for the alleged murder. David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21, both believed to be Puerto Rican nationals, were arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. Both are charged with murder.
Police believe Dennis, 21, who was last seen Monday, was shot to death Monday night outside a home on Marcus Dr. Police say it appears the suspects involved tried to clean up the crime scene, stripping the home of appliances and belongings before fleeing to Florida. MPD Public Safety Director James Barber says more arrests could be made.
The two suspects are scheduled to be extradited back to Mobile, after a court hearing in Jacksonville.
