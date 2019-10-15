MOSS POINT, Miss (WALA) – Moss Point Police released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting from back in August.
The body camera video showing the moment a police officer pulled the trigger, shooting and killing Diamon Sims. That officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Sims was shot in a neighborhood during a foot chase. Police said Sims was running with a gun.
Moss Point Police started chasing Sims about five minutes before, when they tried to talk to him at a gas station.
Investigators said Sims went from the passenger seat to driver's seat before leading police on a car chase through Moss Point before running away.
“The concept that we're dealing with here is a young man that was trying to avoid the police, he was running from the police,” said Brian Dunn, the Sims’ Family Attorney. “Now it goes without saying we don't have the death penalty for any of those crimes.”
Moss Point Police said the officer involved, Sgt. Lancen Shipman initially had a taser in his hand, but during the foot chase Shipman pulls out his gun.
Investigators said Shipman opens fire on Sims after he did not listen to orders to drop his gun.
“We're happy now that the Grand Jury has seen everything now that we can talk about it and now that we know what we said all along was true,” said Calvin Taylor, Shipman’s Attorney. “This was a justified officer-involved shooting.
There is no audio of the shooting until after the officer opened fire because police said the officer's mic was never turned on.
A Grand Jury ruled the shooting was justified because Sims had outstanding warrants and was in the process of running from police with a gun.
