PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Prichard are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a burned vehicle.
Officers and firefighters were called to an entrance to Chickasabogue Park off of Shelton Beach Road after someone spotted the car on fire. After the fire was put out, crews noticed a body in the car.
The body was severely burned and investigators have not determined a cause of death or the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Lt. Robert Martin at 251-452-2211 or email: r.martin@thecityofprichard.org.
