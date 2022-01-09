OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a dead body that was found in a local landfill.

The statement reads as follows:

"The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a trash pile at a Jackson County landfill Saturday.

The body had been in trash collected around 9:30 a.m. at the Baker landfill on Charlie Day Road by a garbage transportation company. The driver was on his way back to Okaloosa County to pick up another load when he got a call to contact law enforcement.

OCSO Investigators say the trash that goes into the waste trailer comes from a metal bay at the Baker landfill which is accessible to any company or individual.

The man's identity is not yet known. An autopsy is being scheduled to try to determine his manner of death."