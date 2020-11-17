Body found in park fountain in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police were called to Lyons Park Tuesday afternoon after a body was found in the fountain there.
Investigators said a father and son walking the park spotted the body around 4 p.m.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but they said it's too early to tell if it was foul play or an accidental death.
The name of the dead person has not been released.
