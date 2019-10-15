BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- The body found floating in the Mississippi Sound earlier this month has been identified as a Baldwin County man.
Police said the 43-year-old Michael Anthony Blakeney, Jr. was found near the Kuhn Street Pier in Biloxi on October 3.
Investigators said there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of his death has not been determined.
