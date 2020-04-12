PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Coast Guard said a diver reported missing on Saturday was found dead early Sunday morning.
The diver was part of a group of four people diving near the Hathaway Bridge around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Coast Guard said a vessel went through the area where the divers were swimming and struck at least two of them. One victim who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the other did not resurface. Two others were not struck.
The missing diver was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
No other details have been released.
