The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office is on scene just east of the Santa Rosa County line on Santa Rosa Island after an unidentified body washed ashore on Eglin Air Force Base property.
Officials say a 911 call was received at approximately 1:21 Thursday afternoon. They say the circumstances surrounding the death are not yet known.
This is a developing story.
