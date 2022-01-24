OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) – One Okaloosa EDC announced today that Boeing Global Services has selected Fort Walton Beach for a competitive expansion project.

The anticipated $2,550,000 project involves a 20,000 square foot expansion to the company’s existing facility at 20 Hill Ave. in the Fort Walton Beach Commerce & Technology Park. The expansion will bring 12 new positions at an average salary of $70,000 per year plus benefits, according to a news release.

“Boeing is proud to partner with Okaloosa County and the City of Fort Walton Beach as we continue to support our U.S. and international defense customers,” said Hank Sanders, Boeing Global Services director for support

equipment and special operations forces, for the news release. “At the Fort Walton Beach site, Boeing teammates provide a spectrum of support solutions to ensure our customers can meet their mission requirements. This expansion is both a testament to the expertise of our employees and further development of the area’s aviation and aerospace industry.”

In Fort Walton Beach, Boeing Global Services modifies, tests, repairs and services aircraft for customers in the U.S., including the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, as well as customers around the globe. Additionally, there is a maintenance repair and overhaul facility that services avionics, wiring and hydraulic systems for a variety of aircraft.

Boeing employees in Fort Walton Beach also support technical manual development for Boeing and non-Boeing platforms, such as the C-130, F-15, F/A-18, CH-47 and elements of the U.S. national defense system.

“The City of Fort Walton Beach is proud to be home to two Boeing facilities employing more than 500 talented individuals in our local area. Today’s expansion announcement is welcome news, as it further solidifies the company’s long-standing commitment to our community,” stated Fort Walton Beach Mayor Dick Rynearson for the news release.

Chairman Mel Ponder of the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners stated: “Boeing is a world class company, and the fact that they have chosen to undertake this important expansion project in Okaloosa County is a testament to our community’s continued ability to provide them with the topnotch talent and infrastructure they require. We welcome Boeing’s growth in Fort Walton Beach and appreciate the vital role they play in supporting our nation’s warfighters.”

As a high wage project in a targeted growth sector, the project qualified for – and was subsequently awarded – economic development ad valorem tax exemptions from both the City of Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. The total 10-year value of the exemptions on new taxable value resulting from the expansion is estimated to be $108,197 (Fort Walton Beach) and $77,709 (Okaloosa County), respectively, according to the news release.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022 with completion in March 2023, while hiring of the 12 new positions will occur within the next two years.