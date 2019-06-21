MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In a court hearing Friday, bond was denied in the capital murder charge for the man police say shot his pregnant girlfriend, causing the death of her unborn child.
Demetrius Hickenbottom, 27, of Mobile, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of capital murder and attempted murder.
Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the five attempted murder charges he’s facing and $30,000 for a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
