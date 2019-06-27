Bond was denied for two teenagers accused to killing a Wilcox County man.
The victim, 20-year-old Tim Fletcher, was gunned down over the weekend while riding his motorcycle. Officials say Fletcher was shot to death along Highway 162 just outside of Camden.
Maurice Powell, 18, and Marlon Mendenhall, 17, are in jail charged with capital murder. Both Powell and Mendenhall were both out on bond from a previous crime at the time of the murder.
Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson said there were mitigating factors in the case because the shooting came from inside a vehicle.
A motive for the crime is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.