A bond hearing was held Thursday, June 27 for murder suspect Seth Bowick who is accused of killing 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III. Bond was denied.
Bowick is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing on July 1.
Authorities say Wilson was shot after interrupting a vehicle burglary at his west Mobile home earlier this month. He later died from his injuries.
Bowick is charged with murder as well as three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.