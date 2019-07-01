MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court Monday morning, bond was set in the amount of $30,000 total for former funeral home CEO Cederick McMillian.
McMillian was being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on three charges of abuse of a corpse since his arrest Friday.
Officials said Monday morning that a possible fourth charge against McMillian may come.
An arraignment has been set for Tuesday.
McMillian's arrest followed the excavation and examination of three graves last week at the Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery in Prichard. McMillian is not allowed contact with the funeral home or cemetery, according to officials.
The Sheriff's Office said it looked inside the graves at the request of family members and found them flooded with water. There have been questions surrounding the legality of the cemetery and also allegations made about some of the graves there.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested funeral director Joseph Bonner and charged him with two counts of abuse of a corpse.
Bonner, who proclaimed his innocence, was released on bond the following day.
