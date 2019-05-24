MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was granted by a judge Friday morning to Cederick McMillian, who is charged with violating probation and three sex offender registration violations.
McMillian, 29, is also at the center of an investigation into an alleged illegal cemetery and alleged improper burials in Mobile County. No charges have been filed in connection with that investigation.
At a bond hearing, McMillian was given $5,000 bond on each of the three cases against him.
McMillian, who is due back in court May 28, is accused of not notifying authorities of his place of employment and working within 2,000 feet of a church or daycare.
Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News, "He had not reported his place of employment and he was also within a forbidden distance of a school."
Court records show McMillian was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse against a girl under the age of 14.
Before his arrest this week, McMillian was in the news after deputies raided his home, a church, and the funeral home he operates. Some of the allegations include caskets being dug up and re-used, and people not being buried where they're supposed to be.
