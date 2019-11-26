Bond has been granted for one of the three suspects in the Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case.
A judge granted a bond of $50,000 for suspect Antwain Shamar Fisher.
Fisher, 35, was arrested Friday, November 22 in Montgomery. He has been charged with first-degree kidnapping.
Monday, November 25, officials recovered what they believe to be the body of the missing 19-year-old college student after human remains were found in Macon County.
Blanchard, whose stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham, was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn.
Her black Honda CRV was found abandoned more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Auburn police Detective Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car, and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man identified by a witness as the person seen forcing Blanchard into her vehicle on the night of her disappearance, was captured in Escambia County, Fla. on Friday, November 8.
A third suspect, David Johnson Jr., was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. Johnson was also arrested in Montgomery.
