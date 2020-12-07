ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set today for an 18-year-old following a deadly weekend crash in Orange Beach.
Annabella Matthews was charged with manslaughter after a 16-year-old was killed in the crash.
A total bond of $11,000 was set; $10,000 for the manslaughter charge and $1,000 for DUI.
The crash happened on December 4 near the Bear Point Subdivision.
According officials, Matthews and the 16-year-old were the only two occupants in the vehicle. Both Matthews and the victim are from Mississippi.
Officials believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The judge ordered Matthews to wear an alcohol monitor even though she lives in Gulfport.
