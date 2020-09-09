IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) Bond was set at $150,000 for an Irvington man facing murder charges.
James Wesley Harmon turned himself in Monday, September 7 after a shooting that occurred at 10680 Argyle Road over the weekend.
The 28-year-old was originally charged with first-degree assault following the shooting of 28-year-old Clinton Blake Cooper. However, those charges were upgraded to murder after Cooper died from his injuries, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Harmon and Cooper were neighbors.
MCSO said the victim was air lifted to University Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his leg. His condition was reported as life threatening, and he was taken to emergency surgery.
On the day of the shooting, Harmon reportedly shot the victim after he believed he was breaking into his car.
Harmon is to not have any contact with the victim's family or witnesses as a condition of his bond. He also cannot possess any firearms.
