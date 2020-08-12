MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond has been set at $200,000 in the manslaughter case that left USA College of Medicine student dead.
Jonathan Nakhla, a neurosurgeon at Mobile Infirmary, faces manslaughter charges after a crash that killed 24-year-old Samantha Thomas.
According to the court documents, Nakhla was “driving at an extremely high rate of speed” and had to swerve to avoid another car before crashing on the I-65 Service Road earlier this month. Thomas was a passenger in the car.
Investigators say Nakhla’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit.
