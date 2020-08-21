FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond has been set at $20,000 for each charge in the case against Foley High School teacher Christopher Bridges.
The 46-year-old was arrested Thursday, August 20, on three charges of possession of obscene material.
Bridges is under GPS house arrest and is to have no access to internet and no contact with anyone under the age of 19.
Bridges was arrested after Baldwin County deputies and Homeland Security Investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Gulf Shores.
Investigators said they found "electronic devices that contained obscene matter."
According to a biography on the Foley High School website on the night of his arrest, the history teacher has been at the school for more than 20 years.
Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement reading, "We have been made aware of the arrest. Mr. Bridges has been placed on administrative leave. We are in contact with the BCSO and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time. "
BCSO said the Gulf Shores Police Department and the Gulf Coast Technology Center in Mobile assisted in the investigation.
