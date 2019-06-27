MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Joseph Bonner, who is charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse.
Bond was set at $5,000 for both charges, and the defendant is prohibited from making contact with Heritage Funeral Home or Cemetery, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
Bonner was arrested Wednesday following excavation of graves at Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery in Prichard. The operation was overseen by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO officials said the graves were examined at the request of family members.
There have been questions surrounding the legality of the cemetery and also allegations made about some of the graves there.
Capt. Paul Burch with the Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News Wednesday that officials found burial vaults that were not properly sealed -- with standing water in the vaults and water in the caskets. They found vaults covered with less than eight inches of dirt rather than the industry standard of two feet, he said.
Based on the condition of the remains, and in consultation with the Mobile County District Attorney's Office, it was determined to make the arrest on the abuse of corpse charges, Burch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.