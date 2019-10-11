MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In court in Mobile Friday morning, a judge set bond at $30,000 for Brandon Barner, who is charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of a Mobile County school bus driver.
Kimberleigh Welch, 32, died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 65 at U.S. 45.
Law enforcement officials say a car driven by Barner hit the bus driven by Welch, causing it to overturn. Welch was transported to University Hospital where she died.
Prosecutors allege that Barner, who was not injured, recklessly made an improper lane change that caused the deadly wreck. He is due back in court Wednesday, Oct. 16, for the case to be assigned to a judge and an arraignment hearing.
Barner is represented by attorney Marcus Fox.
Fox says his client was passing through Mobile at the time of the crash, following another person to get to a Jackson State University alumni event in Jackson, Mississippi, where he recently graduated.
Fox says his client -- who has no prior legal trouble -- attempted to call 911 after the crash and waited and cooperated with law enforcement on the scene. He gave information about the incident on scene, he said.
