Travis Jones

Bond has been set at $180,000 for murder suspect Travis Sentell Jones.

Police arrested Jones, 39, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dejuan Roberson on Friday, May 24.

 Jones has been charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

