Bond has been set at $180,000 for murder suspect Travis Sentell Jones.
Police arrested Jones, 39, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dejuan Roberson on Friday, May 24.
Bond hearing today for Travis Jones who is charged with MURDER and SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE. The defendant was arrested over the weekend in connection to the shooting of Dejuan Roberson. Bonds were set @ $150,000 for murder and $30,000 for the discharging the gun. pic.twitter.com/1OQQju8VuL— Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) May 28, 2019
Jones has been charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.