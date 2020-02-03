MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was set at $150,000 in court Monday morning for the homicide suspect accused of gunning down a man on Schwarz Street last week.
Margarrius Horn, 18, is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose, whose body was found Wednesday, Jan. 29, on Schwarz Street in the Toulminville community.
Horn was arrested Friday.
If he makes bond, Horn will be required to be under house arrest.
Horn, who is also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and with possession of marijuana, is due back in court Wednesday for an arraignment.
(1) comment
Why does he get a bond? He is charged with murder, carrying an illegal gun w/o a permit and illegal possession of drugs?
Is it any wonder why many of our violent crimes are committed by felons out on bond. Why???....because the system lets them go. We need to fix this!
