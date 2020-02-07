Baldwin County District Judge, Bill Scully set bond at $65,500 for Gary Kyle Turner of Georgia. Turner is accused of shooting a man inside a Daphne convenience store Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Assistant DA, Teresa Heinz said Turner shot his victim in the side as he was turning away from him. She also told the court Turner had only been released from a Georgia prison a week earlier. Because of that and his long criminal history, prosecutors asked the court to set ample bond and restrictions.
“In looking at that, we also look at whether somebody’s a flight risk and typically, people who are from here, established, been here all their lives are not as much a flight risk as someone who has absolutely no ties to Alabama,” Heinz explained.
Daphne Police said Turner got in an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend inside the Lake Forest Shell station. After exchanging some words, police said Turner shot the boyfriend and then fled. After being on the run for nearly two days, Turner turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Turner gave them a short statement in which he claimed to have shot in self-defense. The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and is expected to be okay. Despite turning himself in, prosecutors said they don’t consider that being cooperative.
“I don’t consider it cooperative when you know that you’ve committed…when something happens, and it takes you two days to turn yourself in. I just consider that being smart,” Heinz said.
Gary Turner is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. If he makes bond, Turner will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, he’ll have to remain in Alabama and can have no contact with the victim. He has until March 4, 2020 to request a preliminary hearing.
