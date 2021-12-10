ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Kelsie Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.

During the investigation, Johnson was removed from her position at Flomaton high school.

"We received a formal complaint that the trainer was engaged in sexual activity with a student who was involved with athletics at Flomaton High School,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

Sheriff Jackson told FOX10 it was important to make sure they had all of the information before making a move.

"We never want to accuse someone of wrongdoing without having something to back it up and having the probable cause to go along with it. We looked into it, found that there was probable cause to believe that the event had occurred,” Sheriff Jackson said

As the investigation moves forward, Sheriff Jackson emphasized that keeping kids safe is the top priority.

"We want to make sure that our kids are well taken care of and protected, and when they go to our schools, they're safe. Our school system feels the same way. They worked hand in hand when this started," Sheriff Jackson said.

Johnson’s bond was set this afternoon at 100-thousand dollars and she was ordered to stay away from schools.

If you have any information in this case, contact the Sheriff’s office.