MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond has been set at $60,000 for each charge for a man charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
Demetric Robinson, 33, of Chickasaw was arrested earlier this week in connection to a sexual assault authorities say occurred on June 8.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said that in a bond hearing Wednesday the judge determined a 10-percent cash component is necessary for the bond.
Robinson remained in Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Those records show that Robinson also faces charges for second-degree kidnapping and a felony probation violation.
Investigators say the attack happened after two women left a bar in Downtown Mobile around 2 a.m. and accepted a ride with a man at Conception Street.
Robinson drove them to the Trinity Gardens neighborhood before sexually assaulting one of the women, according to authorities.
