MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- At a hearing in court in Mobile Friday morning, bond was set for murder suspect Xavier Flake.
Flake, 21, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on $250,000 for the murder charge and $30,000 for the charge of firing into an occupied vehicle.
Tydarious Jones, 17, was shot and killed across the street from Rickarby Park Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told FOX10 News that two people got out of a car and fired about six shots before speeding off.
Flake was arrested and booked into Metro Jail early Thursday morning.
An arraignment is set for Monday.
