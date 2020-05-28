The two men charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash that killed a Theodore High school graduate stood before a judge today for a bond hearing.
While both suspects, Yaderik Madera and Logan Woodruff stood before a judge Thursday, only actually got a bond.
Logan Woodruff's bond was set at $3,000, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
Yaderik Madera has no bond right now. The DA's office said he must see a judge next week for a probation hold.
The tragic accident happened last Friday on Schillinger Road. Police said Madera was driving the car that hit 18-year-old Devinee Rooney.
Rooney was set to graduate from Theodore High School this week.
Detectives said two other vehicles were involved in the wreck. One of those vehicles was a truck driven by Woodruff.
It's still unclear what led up to the crash. We hope to learn more as court proceedings continue.
