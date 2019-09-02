MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was set Monday in the case of 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell, who is charged with nine counts of attempted murder following Friday night's shootings at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Parnell's bond is set at$540,000. That's $60,000 for each of the 9 attempted murder charges he's facing.
Parnell was arrested after the gunfire erupted just after the conclusion of the football game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools.
No one was killed, but 9 people were shot. On Saturday afternoon, only 3 of the 9 people hit by bullets were still in the hospital."
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says Parnell, a student at LeFlore, turned himself in early over the weekend.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said the judge granted the following: $60,000 cash or corporate surety bonds in each of nine cases with no cash component with a condition of the bonds being home confinement at all times, no weapons of any kind to be possessed by the defendant at any time, no contact with the victims or their families in any way, no social media activity of any kind, and electronic monitoring.
Prior to release on bond, a second hearing must be held with the judge assigned to the case to set movement parameters while subject to the electronic monitoring, according to the DA's office.
Parnell will be in court sometime this week. According to jail records, his court date is set for Wednesday.
Meanwhile the city is planning to work with MCPSS in an effort to tighten up security measures when allowing people into high school football games.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the restrictions will be similar to "college type protocol." The city or MCPSS is expected to make an announcement some time this week with the guidelines.
