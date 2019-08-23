A 22-year-old Birmingham woman who was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail earlier this week on a murder charge, appeared before a judge during a bond hearing today.
Jail records show that Angela Janicea Johnson-Evans was booked into the jail at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday. She was arrested as a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Taheed King in Mobile.
Bond was set at $150,000 with an electronic monitoring device and house arrest.
Police said it was on Saturday, Aug. 17 at approximately 11:57 a.m. when officers responded to Knollwood Apartments. at 1651 Knollwood Drive, in reference to the report of shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim down outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was deceased on the scene.
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, homicide investigators, through the course of this investigation, located a female in Birmingham, Al. who was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting death of King. Johnson-Evans was identified as the suspect.
