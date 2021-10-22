THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's a spooky fun celebration going on at Bellingrath Gardens.

Boo at Bellingrath is happening Saturday.

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a night of Halloween fun. The gardens will be filled with Halloween inflatables along with trick or treating, a pumpkin patch and more.

There will also be a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on the great lawn from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.