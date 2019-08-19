DAPHNE, Ala (WALA) -- A fox going on the attack in a Daphne neighborhood over the weekend bit at least one man and going after several others.
Neighbors told FOX10 News the fox appeared to be rabid.
A local veterinarian said the building boom in Baldwin County might be to blame for the rise in animal attacks in recent years.
“I think that we removed their house, they're homeless so you're going to see them,” said Dr. Albert Corte from Highland Animal Hospital. “They've always been here, you just didn't see them.”
The Lake Forest subdivision has a very clear warning after this weekend, "fox sighting, do not approach." Dr. Corte said if the fox turns out to be rabid, it is nothing to mess around with.
“It's certainly of concern,” he said. “Everything that comes in here that's got problems, you're always concerned about rabies, it stays in the back of your mind all the time. Thus, you have to be careful you don't want to go around getting bit.”
At Fairhope dog park on Monday, dog owners knew about the attacks just a few miles away.
“It does concern me as far as whether they would go out and check the mail or something like that, especially with it being a rabid fox because it's the second or third case that has some come up in the last couple months,” said Natascha Higginbotham.
“I would think there are rabid fox in this area, but it doesn't really concern me,” said Ken Niemeyer.
With so many animal attacks, vets are recommending pets have a rabies vaccine.
“Woke us up as far as the vaccination process it needs to be followed just because we are endemic here in Baldwin County,” Dr. Corte said.
Daphne Police killed the fox that was attacking people over the weekend.
It was sent to get tested for rabies, at this point the test has not come back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.