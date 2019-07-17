CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in northern Mobile County Tuesday morning.
The wreck involved a car and a fully loaded log truck that crashed head-on on Highway 45 in Citronelle near Pecan Ridge and Roberts Lane. Both drivers were killed.
The driver of the 2017 Ford Fusion is identified as Toby Nelson Menotti of Starkville, Mississippi.
The driver of the log truck is identified as Gene Washington of Mt. Vernon, Alabama.
Washington's fiancee, Kristi Cole spoke with FOX 10 News while on the scene of the accident.
"I've never felt no pain like this in my life. my heart is just broke in two. that was my everything," Cole said. "Everybody knows Gene Washington as "High Roller" in that big truck. He didn't meet a stranger. He was one of the kindest hearted people you'll ever meet in your life. Always making people laugh, always happy."
Investigators have not determined what caused the crash.
