FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In a contentious meeting that at times required the banging of a gavel, the Fairhope City Council decided to delay a vote on a boutique hotel designed for one of downtown's busiest corners.
The 13 unit, three story hotel, which would include a rooftop terrace and a historic interior and exterior design, has been in the works since last year. It would be built at the corner of N. Section St. and Fairhope Ave., where currently a public use courtyard resides.
The 4-1 decision to table the vote for two weeks on an approval or denial of the project was a surprising and disappointing vote for the property owner and project developer Matt Bowers, who told FOX10 News, over the past six months he has made several changes and met several requirements to comply with the city and its residents' desires.
Although the decision to table the vote left Bowers dismayed, he says he will not give up on the project. Instead, the city and Bowers will try to negotiate a land swap given Fairhope owns a parcel of land adjacent to the property Bowers owns.
Even still, the project was met with several concerns from at least two council members, who worry the size and scope of the project would be obstructive and an issue for the community.
The architect for the project went back and forth with Councilman Jay Robinson and at times, City Council President Jack Burrell, trying to ease those concerns and even recommending, on behalf of Bowers, that the council vote then and there to approve or deny the project, rather than tabling the vote for two weeks. That recommendation was rejected.
Bowers says he would like to begin immediately negotiating a land swap with the city so the project can stay afloat. If he and the city aren't able to work things out, Bowers says he may take his frustrations as a land owner and developer to court.
FOX10 News will continue to follow this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.