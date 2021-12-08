More folks in Baldwin County are now using public transportation thanks to a new business model for BRATS. The Baldwin Regional Area Transit System is now an on-demand service. Schedule a ride through its App and a bus will pick you up at your door.

Baldwin County stretches more than 2,000 square miles, and still largely rural. These two factors make running a public transportation service challenging. Until recently, BRATS customers had limited service and only on certain days of the week. That changed in September of 2020 when the system launched the BRATS On-Demand App. Over the last year, usage has surged.

“From our October 2020 data to our October 2021 data, we’ve seen a 48 percent increase in passenger trips, and we’ve done this while maintaining our man hours or our service hours, so we’re taking more people more places they need to go and spending the same amount of money doing it,” explained Ann Simpson, Director of Transportation for BRATS.

Stacia Wenzel has been a BRATS customer for several years and loves the on-demand service. She makes regular trips from her home in Elsanor to her doctor’s office on the eastern shore. Before the App, she would struggle to schedule her appointments with a time the bus could take her.

“Before, I would have to call the doctor’s office, call BRATS and then if they didn’t have it, call the doctor’s office back…try to reschedule it,” Wenzel said. “It was a back-and-forth thing where as now, call the doctor’s office, make the appointment and get on BRATS and book the trip.”

Customers simply log onto the App with a pickup time and route. A confirmation will be sent back with follow-ups the night before and 30 minutes ahead of pickup. BRATS officials and their customers said the BRATS On-Demand App is easy to use, describing it as the Uber of public transportation…just less expensive.

“The times that I have used Uber, I mean you’re looking anywhere from ten to twenty dollars for a one-way trip,” Wenzel said. “With BRATS, the most one of my trips has been, I think is fie dollars.”

Simpson has been thrilled with the response to the BRATS On-Demand service and expects it to continue to grow. The bus service is now evolving with the needs of the county and seeing a younger clientele.

“We had a meeting with drivers just last week and they brought that to our attention,” said Wenzel. “They’re seeing a lot more young adults using our service, a lot more…even tourists and a lot more non-Baldwin County natives I guess you should say.”

The App is available for bookings 24 / 7. Rides are not guaranteed and are based on availability. BRATS officials say 40% of all rides are now scheduled this way.