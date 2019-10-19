PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA)-- Red flags were flying in the distance while people had warm drinks in hand during a chilly day on Pensacola Beach Friday afternoon.
Some people got to the beach without a clue about the tropical storm.
Dennis Billings was on a road trip with his grandkids and just found out the same day it was expected.
He says he has no regrets.
"I'm from illinois. No, it's colder there. I'm glad I'm here," said Billings.
Jamie Maushund was visiting from Ohio and has seen the weather change drastically since she got here a week ago.
“The waves weren't this big earlier the past couple of days. Ok! Do you plan to get in the water? No way!"
Others were well aware of the storm, but the less than ideal conditions did not dampen their day.
"Did it ruin your beach expectations? I mean not really. I mean we still went outside and stuff," said Zacc Landry who was visiting from Baton Rouge.
The tide was creeping closer than usual and rough waters made for ideal surf.
Matt Hill says the waves started shin high and grew to about 5 feet while he was surfing.
He admits it's not for amateurs.
"The gulf's a smaller body of water, not a lot of... so storms are pretty much the only time we get big waves," said Hill.
