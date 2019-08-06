Football has always been known as a man's game.
For Loretha Douglas, that doesn't matter.
"I'm just doing basketball and football and that's what I love to do. So it never phased me, I just do it,” said Loretha Douglas, Williamson’s special teams coach.
For the last 28 years Coach Lo has sidelined the gender barrier while coaching football in the local park ball leagues.
"They know exactly who she is,” said Antonio Coleman, a former NFL player.
This year she took her talents to the next level, Williamson high school, where she is believed the be the first female high school football coach in the state.
"I didn't look at the female. I just looked at hiring another good coach. I didn't look at her gender at all,” said Dedrick Sumpter, Williamson’s head football coach.
She's not in the business for the fame or the fortune.
"It's more about those kids. If I can save one that's what I am trying to do, save,” said Coach Lo.
She connects and relates with her players because she’s been in their shoes.
She's in the business to capture the hearts and minds of these players.
"It's not just about going out there and coaching them I go to their house and I make sure they are going to school and doing what they are supposed to do in school. The first thing school work with me first,” said Coach Lo.
She gives them something every kid deserves.
"Some of them are just asking for love. they might not be getting it at home and they are searching,” said Coach Lo.
