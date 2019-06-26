CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) -- Chatom Ford announced Wednesday it has ended its promotion giving free a gun, Bible, and flag to customers buying a vehicle.
The dealership posted on Facebook that the Ford Motor Company asked them to stop running the promotion.
Chatom Ford posted, "We were running a promotion celebrating this country's independence. Ford Motor Company has asked us to stop running the advertisement. They manufacture the products we are franchised to sell, so we are complying with their request. We appreciate everyone's support. All the phone calls and messages were so greatly appreciated. We will fulfill all commitments we made to our customers."
The dealership said Ford was upset about the gun being part of the promotion. Customers will now receive a Bible, flag, and $200 gift card.
News of the promotion went viral earlier this week when the dealership announced the program in honor of Independence Day.
“It’s grown a lot more than we anticipated,” said Coby Palmer from Chatom Ford. “It was just something we just threw together.”
