CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) Citronelle Fire Rescue respond to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.
Fire crews with Citronelle Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call of a residential fire on Odom Road at 2 a.m. Sunday. When the fire crews arrived they immediately began to knock down the fire that was coming from a single wide mobile home. There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the structure. No injuries were reported in the fire.
