MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) Firefighters with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Rescue Department are investigating an early Saturday morning fire at a home in Mt. Vernon.
Fire crews were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a home at the corner of Octavia Road and Byrd Pitt Road. Upon arriving at the scene firefighters found a home fully engulfed in flames. According to CVFRD officials no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of this fire.
