MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Mobile Fire Rescue officials are investigating the cause of another fire at Heron Lakes Country Club.
According to officials two unites with Mobile Fire Rescue were dispatched to Heron Lakes Country Club at 11:30 PM Friday. When the fire crews arrived they found several golf carts on fire. The crews quickly put out the fire. No injuries were reported because of the fire.
Mobile Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of this fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.