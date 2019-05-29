MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a boarding home in Mobile.
Officers were called to the corner of Broad Street and Augusta Street around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told FOX10 News the male victim ran across the street after being shot about three times. According to investigators, he was taken to Mobile Infirmary in a private vehicle with "very serious and life-threatening" injuries.
The victim has not been identified and a suspect is not in custody.
