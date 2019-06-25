FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting in Foley.
Investigators said one person was shot on Keller road near Helton Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital on a medical helicopter.
Deputies said the scene is secure and there is no current threat to the public.
FOX10 News has crews on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
