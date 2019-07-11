MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspect who fired a gun after a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 is dead.
Investigators have not revealed how the man died, but his body was found near the water about 45 minutes after the chase involving Alabama State Troopers ended on the Causeway.
The chase started around 9 p.m on Theodore Dawes Road in Mobile. The driver got on I-10 eastbound and reached speeds of 115mph as the suspect led officers through the Wallace Tunnel and onto the Bayway.
FOX10 News cameras spotted the suspect driving on the shoulder of the Bayway in an attempt to get away from officers. The car exited I-10 eastbound at the Causeway and struck another vehicle.
State Troopers said the man got out of the vehicle and ran into a thicket of bamboo along the Causeway. A trooper then heard a gunshot fired by the suspect.
Troopers pulled back and waited for backup. The suspect's body was found near the shoreline a few minutes later.
Investigators have not released the man's name and have not determined how he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.