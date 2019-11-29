Fort Morgan, Ala. (WALA) The Coast Guard reports that there is currently an active search off of Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay.
According to the Coast Guard three crew members were on a shrimp boat that overturned at approximately 5:00 a.m. A nearby Good Samaritan vessel rescued one passenger from the water in fair condition. Two passengers are still missing.
The Coast Guard, Alabama Marine Resources Division and Orange Beach Police Department are actively searching for the two missing crew members.
