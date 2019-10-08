October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Fox 10 News and USA Health are going the extra mile to make sure you know important information that could save your life.
Dr. Elizabeth stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about screening guidelines, mammograms ad more. USA Health provides mammogram patients with a report from the reading radiologist before the patient leaves. The phone number to schedule a mammogram is (251) 415-1660.
