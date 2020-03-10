USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital offers many different classes for moms and dads, including breastfeeding classes for new moms.
Genevieve Mantell with USA Health joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4 to discuss everything the group offers and when moms can attend meetings.
More info:
Breastfeeding Friendly Group at Children’s & Women’s Hospital celebrates four year anniversary
Last month marked the four year anniversary of The Breastfeeding Friendly (BFF) Group at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The group was founded by Genevieve Mantell, RN, in the fall of 2015 and opened the doors to the public in February 2016.
As the only dedicated breastfeeding support group in Mobile County, The BFF Group serves as a social event and is open to all moms who have any questions or concerns about breastfeeding.
Through the years, The BFF Group has helped hundreds of moms gain the confidence and skills needed to continue a nurturing breastfeeding relationship.
The BFF Group and the lactation team at Children’s & Women’s Hospital hold meetings twice a week at the Strada Patient Care Center on Center Street in Mobile. The meetings are every Monday from 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. in the first floor conference room.
