The air is getting more humid as breezy south winds push in today and most of you have probably already noticed the way it feels outside.

We'll see patchy fog for this morning with breezy south winds showing up this afternoon and evening ahead of the Thursday morning storms. These storms can produce gusty straight line winds, but they won't last long. They'll move East quickly. Expect rain and storms to enter the western counties around 3am and moving East of Pensacola by 10am. The rest of your Thursday will be dry. Severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5. Another round of storms is possible for Friday and Saturday. The coverage of these storms will be even more widespread than what we will see Thursday morning.

Rain coverage will increase in a big way Friday night and into Saturday all the way up to 80%. We'll see the chances of rain die down for Sunday and into next week. Highs stay in the 78-81 degree range each day with mornings in the mid to low 60s.