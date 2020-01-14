A Brewton man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.
31 year old Rodney Blake Colvin was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Authorities say Colvin was not wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 72.6 mile marker, four miles north of Brewton.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.